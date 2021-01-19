Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.51 million.Perion Network also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $376.45 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

