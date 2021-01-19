Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 27,787 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,787 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Black Knight worth $27,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,166,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

