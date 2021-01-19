Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Lumentum worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lumentum by 1,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. 290,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.