Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $58.74 on Tuesday, hitting $1,786.36. 64,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,764.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,613.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

