Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,687 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $36,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,720. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.