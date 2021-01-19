Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $41 Million Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Envestnet worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Envestnet stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,740. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

