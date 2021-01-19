Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the period. International Game Technology comprises about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of International Game Technology worth $37,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in International Game Technology by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

IGT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 98,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

