Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,557 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Element Solutions worth $25,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after acquiring an additional 207,920 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 175,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

