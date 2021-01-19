Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,658 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of AtriCure worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in AtriCure by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 478,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. 10,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $59.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake bought 12,350 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

