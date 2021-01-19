Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 440,922 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Xperi worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Xperi by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,330. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

