People’s United Financial (PBCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

