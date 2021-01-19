Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pentair by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

