Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by Truist from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.73.
NYSE:PAG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.