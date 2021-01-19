Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by Truist from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.73.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

