Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Invests $24.92 Million in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,738,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,922,000. Banco Bradesco makes up approximately 10.2% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned 0.05% of Banco Bradesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

BBD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 968,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,254,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

