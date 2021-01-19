Pelham Capital Ltd. Invests $128.21 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,214,000. RH comprises about 8.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

RH stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,539. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.64. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

