Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

PEB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 2,672,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,594. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

