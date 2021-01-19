Pearson plc (PSON.L)’s (PSON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson plc (PSON.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 666.60 ($8.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 673.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 587.32. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 710 ($9.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

