PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $104.81 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,853.26 or 0.05075350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $104.81 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057740 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.00519615 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005566 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042999 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.10 or 0.03911011 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016244 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012406 BTC.
PAX Gold Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
PAX Gold Coin Trading
PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
