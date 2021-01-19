Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTOTF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Patriot One Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

