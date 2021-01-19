Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Motors by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. 1,623,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,970,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

