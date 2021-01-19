Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $152,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Seagen by 32.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.82. 12,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.25. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.