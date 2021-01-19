Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2,534.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,221,680. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

