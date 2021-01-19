Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.60% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HDAW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. 3,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

