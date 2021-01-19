Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 328 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,750. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $96.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.