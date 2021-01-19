Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. 24,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

