Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.50.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reissued a hold rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

PSI stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.85. 260,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.53. The company has a market cap of C$735.34 million and a P/E ratio of 40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.69. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.08.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$23.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.0698404 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.82%.

In other Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

