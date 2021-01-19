Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Partners Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,194.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $535.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.22.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.