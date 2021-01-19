PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $138.14 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003598 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $138.14 million and $5.01 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 121.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00053811 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003409 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002798 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

