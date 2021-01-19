Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) versus Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions -0.16% 5.14% 2.69% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $412.20 million 0.31 $11.66 million $0.42 6.71 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 23, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 18 owned or partially owned vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

