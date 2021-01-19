P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.0 days.

BKFKF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $76.95.

Separately, Danske cut shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

