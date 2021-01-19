Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. 671,488 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.