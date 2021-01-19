Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after buying an additional 586,716 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. 80,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

