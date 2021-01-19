Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

IGSB remained flat at $$55.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,410. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99.

