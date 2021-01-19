Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 99,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,690. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $125.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

