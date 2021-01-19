Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

