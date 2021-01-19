Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $655,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,896,196 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.