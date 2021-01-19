Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 302,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,810. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11.

