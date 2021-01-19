Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Shares of DG traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day moving average is $205.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

