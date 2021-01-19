Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,297,705.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,058.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $15,548,164. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 184,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.