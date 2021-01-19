Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

