Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$2.12 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.