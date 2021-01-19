Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

OTLK opened at $1.22 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

