Orange S.A. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Orange in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Orange alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.82 on Monday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.