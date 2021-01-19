Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO)’s (OPS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

OPS stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.83. The company had a trading volume of 315,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,279. Opsens Inc. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.21 million and a P/E ratio of -59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

