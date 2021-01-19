Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,424 shares of company stock worth $10,470,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Semtech by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,505 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

