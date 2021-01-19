Oppenheimer Boosts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $38.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $28.50. 11,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,590. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $976,613. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

