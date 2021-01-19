ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 342,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

