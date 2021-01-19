Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $142.00 at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $120.67. 18,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,181. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $31,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $23,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 34.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.