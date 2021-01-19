Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.04. 11,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,330. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

