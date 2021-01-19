Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.
Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.04. 11,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,330. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66.
In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
