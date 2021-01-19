Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,330. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

